Givaudan upgraded to Add from Reduce at Baader Helvea

Baader Helvea analyst Konstantin Wiechert upgraded Givaudan (GVDNY) to Add from Reduce with a CHF 4,200 price target The firm views the recent selloff in the shares as overdone.
- Givaudan downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
- Givaudan downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi
- Givaudan price target raised to CHF 4,200 from CHF 4,070 at Barclays
