Givaudan to keep raising prices after Q1 sales grew 4.6%

Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan on Tuesday confirmed its mid-term targets and said it would keep raising prices this year to offset higher input costs after like-for-like sales rose 4.6% in the first quarter.

Sales at its taste & wellbeing business increased by 6.4%, while sales of its fragrance & beauty unit that faced a tougher comparison base were up 2.7%, the Swiss group said in a statement.

