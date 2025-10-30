Givaudan SA - Depositary Receipt (GVDNY) Price Target Increased by 10.89% to 723.69

The average one-year price target for Givaudan SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:GVDNY) has been revised to $723.69 / share. This is an increase of 10.89% from the prior estimate of $652.59 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$56.19 to a high of $1,917.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 643.16% from the latest reported closing price of $97.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Givaudan SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GVDNY is 0.72%, an increase of 5.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.13% to 81K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVDNY by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVDNY by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Albert D Mason holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVDNY by 18.06% over the last quarter.

ACIFX - Advisors Capital International Fund holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 60.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVDNY by 0.69% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

