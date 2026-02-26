Givaudan SA - Depositary Receipt (GVDNY) Price Target Decreased by 20.13% to 837.36

The average one-year price target for Givaudan SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:GVDNY) has been revised to $837.36 / share. This is a decrease of 20.13% from the prior estimate of $1,048.35 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$120.47 to a high of $2,038.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 759.89% from the latest reported closing price of $97.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Givaudan SA - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GVDNY is 0.75%, an increase of 3.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.08% to 62K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 20K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 21.39%.

Albert D Mason holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVDNY by 1.66% over the last quarter.

ACIFX - Advisors Capital International Fund holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 60.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVDNY by 0.69% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.