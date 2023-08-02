News & Insights

Givaudan SA - ADR (GVDNY) Price Target Increased by 28.03% to 308.67

August 02, 2023 — 12:25 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Givaudan SA - ADR (OTC:GVDNY) has been revised to 308.67 / share. This is an increase of 28.03% from the prior estimate of 241.09 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -556.43 to a high of 1,469.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 369.46% from the latest reported closing price of 65.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Givaudan SA - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GVDNY is 0.18%, a decrease of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.89% to 33K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GVDNY / Givaudan SA - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Albert D Mason holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 86.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVDNY by 41.81% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 29.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVDNY by 53.32% over the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Planning Group holds 0K shares.

