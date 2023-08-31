Givaudan SA - ADR (GVDNY) Price Target Increased by 17.77% to 363.52

The average one-year price target for Givaudan SA - ADR (OTC:GVDNY) has been revised to 363.52 / share. This is an increase of 17.77% from the prior estimate of 308.67 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -509.18 to a high of 1,502.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 463.77% from the latest reported closing price of 64.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Givaudan SA - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GVDNY is 0.15%, a decrease of 15.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.72% to 51K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Albert D Mason holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 14K shares.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 86.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVDNY by 41.81% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 29.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVDNY by 53.32% over the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 4K shares.

