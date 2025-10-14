Givaudan Q3 Sales Down, LFL Sales Rise; Still Expects To Exceed Average 5-year Sales Growth Target

(RTTNews) - Givaudan AG (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss maker of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients, reported Tuesday lower sales in its third quarter mainly with weakness in Taste & Wellbeing segment. However, sales on a like-for-like or LFL basis grew 4.4 percent.

Looking ahead, the company aims to achieve organic sales growth of 4-5 percent on a LFL basis, measured as an average over the five-year period strategy cycle.

Givaudan further said it continues to expect that it is highly likely to exceed the upper end of its average five-year sales growth target of 4-5 percent on a like-for-like basis for the period 2021-2025.

In the third quarter, sales dropped 1.5 percent to 1.88 billion Swiss francs from last year's 1.91 billion francs.

Fragrance & Beauty sales were 968 million francs, an increase of 1.3 percent in Swiss francs, and 6.8 percent on LFL basis.

Meanwhile, Taste & Wellbeing sales decreased 4.3 percent from last year on a reported basis, but grew 2.1 percent on LFL basis.

In the first nine months of 2025, Givaudan recorded sales of 5.74 billion francs, an increase of 1.7 percent in Swiss francs and an increase of 5.7 percent on LFL basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.