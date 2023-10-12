Givaudan Q3 Sales Decline; Sees Organic Sales Growth Ahead

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Givaudan AG (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss maker of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients, reported Thursday that its third-quarter group sales were 1.73 billion Swiss francs, down 4.3 percent from last year's 1.81 billion francs. Like for like or LFL sales grew 4 percent.

Fragrance & Beauty sales were 839 million francs, down 0.5 percent from last year, and Taste & Wellbeing sales fell 7.6 percent to 891 million francs.

On a regional basis, nine-month LFL sales in Europe increased 2.9%, sales in South Asia, Africa and the Middle East increased 16.3%, and Latin America sales increased 13.1%. Meanwhile, sales in North America decreased 10.6% and sales in Asia Pacific decreased 2.3%.

Regarding its 2025 strategy, the Company said it aims to achieve organic sales growth of 4-5 percent on a like-for-like basis and free cash flow of at least 12 percent, both measured as an average over the five-year period strategy cycle.

