Givaudan Q1 Sales Up 12.6% On Like-for-like Basis - Quick Facts

April 11, 2024 — 01:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Givaudan (GVDBF.PK) reported that, in the first three months of 2024, sales were 1.82 billion Swiss francs, an increase of 12.6% on a like-for-like basis and an increase of 2.8% in Swiss francs. Fragrance & Beauty sales were 900 million francs, an increase of 16.3% LFL and an increase of 7.5% in Swiss francs. Taste & Wellbeing sales were 922 million francs, an increase of 9.3% LFL and a decrease of 1.5% in Swiss francs.

The Group said its 2025 strategy, 'Committed to Growth, with Purpose', is its intention to deliver growth in partnership with customers. Ambitious targets are an integral part of this strategy, with the company planning to achieve organic sales growth of 4-5% on a like-for-like basis and free cash flow of at least 12%, both measured as an average over the five-year period strategy cycle.

