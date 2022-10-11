Givaudan on track to offset higher input costs as sales rise

Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan said on Tuesday it was on track to implement price increases to offset higher input costs after like-for-like sales rose 6.1% in the first nine months of 2022.

"With higher input costs in 2022, the company is fully on track in implementing price increases in collaboration with its customers to fully compensate for the increases in input costs," the company that makes fragrances for perfumes and flavours for food and drinks said in a statement.

