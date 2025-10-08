Markets

Givaudan Invests CHF 187 Mln In New Liquids Production Facility In Ohio

October 08, 2025 — 01:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Givaudan SA (GVDBF, GIVN.SW), a Taste & Wellbeing company, on Wednesday announced an investment of CHF 187 million or $215 million in a new state-of-the-art liquids production facility in Reading, Ohio.

The construction is underway, with completion expected in 18 months and partial operations beginning in 2027.

The 24,000-square-meter site, built on a 100,000-square-meter land area, will complement existing facilities and support future expansion.

The new plant is designed to enhance production efficiency while reducing environmental impact and is expected to create over 300 jobs.

The company also announced local community and sustainability initiatives, including educational partnerships and operating the site without natural gas to cut GHG emissions.

Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing currently operates 17 sites across the U.S. and Canada.

On Tuesday, Givaudan closed trading, 2.17% higher at CHF3,300 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.