Givaudan H1 Results Climb, Sees Organic Sales Growth Ahead; Names Stewart Harris CFO

(RTTNews) - Givaudan AG (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss maker of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients, reported Tuesday that its first-half net income was 588 million Swiss Francs, up 31 percent from last year's 449 million francs.

Basic earnings per share were 63.76 francs, higher than prior year's 48.69 francs.

The operating income increased 24.4 percent from last year to 729 million francs, and operating margin increased to 19.5 percent in 2024 from 16.6 percent in 2023.

The EBITDA increased 18.7 percent to 906 million francs, and EBITDA margin was 24.2 percent in 2024, higher than prior year's 21.6 percent.

Givaudan Group sales for the first six months were 3.74 billion francs, 5.7 percent higher than 3.54 billion francs a year ago. Sales increased 12.5 percent on a like-for-like basis.

The company noted that sales performance demonstrated the global strength of its business, with excellent growth across all business segments, geographies and customer groups.

Regarding the mid and long term targets, the company said it aims to achieve organic sales growth of 4-5 percent LFL and free cash flow of at least 12 percent, both measured as an average over the five-year period strategy cycle.

Further, Givaudan announced the appointment of Stewart Harris, currently Head of Corporate Finance & Business Development, as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1.

He succeeds Tom Hallam, who will retire as CFO on January 31, 2025. Hallam will remain available until the end of January 2025 to provide management advice and support on some strategic projects.

