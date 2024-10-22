Is Givaudan (GVDNY) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Givaudan SA (GVDNY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Givaudan SA is one of 235 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Givaudan SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GVDNY's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GVDNY has moved about 19% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 2.4%. This means that Givaudan SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Intrepid Potash (IPI) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.9%.

Over the past three months, Intrepid Potash's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 50%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Givaudan SA is a member of the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.5% so far this year, so GVDNY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Intrepid Potash belongs to the Fertilizers industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #47. The industry has moved -15.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Givaudan SA and Intrepid Potash as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Givaudan SA (GVDNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intrepid Potash, Inc (IPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.