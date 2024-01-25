Givaudan FY23 Profit Rises, Sales Down; Lifts Dividend; Backs FY25 View

(RTTNews) - Givaudan AG (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss maker of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2023 net income grew 4.3 percent to 893 million Swiss francs from last year's 856 million francs. The increase was 14.3 percent in local currency terms.

Basic earnings per share were 96.81 francs, compared to 92.83 francs for the same period in 2022.

The EBITDA was 1.473 billion francs, compared to 1.476 billion francs in 2022. The EBITDA increased 8.8 percent in local currency terms. The EBITDA margin increased to 21.3 percent in 2023 from 20.7 percent in 2022. Comparable EBITDA margin was 22.4 percent, compared to 20.9 percent in 2022,

Group sales of 6.92 billion francs decreased 2.8 percent from 7.12 billion francs last year. Sales increased 4.1 percent on a like-for-like or LFL basis.

In the fourth quarter, sales were 1.650 billion francs, down 0.5 percent from last year's 1.658 billion francs. On LFL basis, sales grew 8 percent.

At the Annual General Meeting on 21 March 2024, Givaudan's Board of Directors will propose a cash dividend of 68 francs per share for the financial year 2023, an increase of 1.5 percent versus 2022.

Regarding its 2025 strategy, the company said it still aims to achieve organic sales growth of 4-5 percent on a like-for-like basis and free cash flow of at least 12 percent, both measured as an average over the five-year period strategy cycle.

