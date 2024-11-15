Givaudan downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded Givaudan (GVDNY) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of CHF 3,750, down from CHF 4,200. The firm says a sharp de-rating of the ingredients group since September has been fueled by concerns on slowing growth and higher rates.
