Givaudan downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded Givaudan (GVDNY) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of CHF 3,750, down from CHF 4,200. The firm says a sharp de-rating of the ingredients group since September has been fueled by concerns on slowing growth and higher rates.

