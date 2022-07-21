Givaudan confirms mid-term targets, works to pass on higher prices

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - Givaudan GIVN.S confirmed its mid-term targets on Thursday after organic sales grew 6.2% in the first half of the year, helped by strong demand for flavours and improving sales of perfumes as airport travel recovers.

Net profit fell to 440 million Swiss francs ($453.51 million), Givaudan said in a statement, surpassing a 413 million mean estimate in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 0.9702 Swiss francs)

