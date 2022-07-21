Givaudan confirms mid-term targets, works to pass on higher prices

Contributor
Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Givaudan confirmed its mid-term targets on Thursday after organic sales grew 6.2% in the first half of the year, helped by strong demand for flavours and improving sales of perfumes as airport travel recovers.

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - Givaudan GIVN.S confirmed its mid-term targets on Thursday after organic sales grew 6.2% in the first half of the year, helped by strong demand for flavours and improving sales of perfumes as airport travel recovers.

Net profit fell to 440 million Swiss francs ($453.51 million), Givaudan said in a statement, surpassing a 413 million mean estimate in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 0.9702 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More