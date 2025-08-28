Markets

Givaudan CEO Gilles Andrier To Retire In March, 2026

August 28, 2025 — 03:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Givaudan announced that Gilles Andrier will retire from his position as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 March 2026. The Board announced that Christian Stammkoetter has been designated as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 March 2026. Christian joins from Danone where he is currently President Asia, Middle East and Africa and a member of the Executive Committee.

Calvin Grieder announced his intention to step down from his role as Chairman at the next AGM on 19 March 2026. At the AGM, the Board will propose Gilles Andrier for election to the role of Chairman.

Separately, Givaudan issued its next five-year strategy. For the 2030 cycle, the company targets: 4-6% average like-for-like sales growth, >12% Average free cash flow, and achieve 2030 purpose ambitions in the areas of nature, people and communities.

