Givaudan beats half-year core profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

July 20, 2023 — 12:11 am EDT

July 20 (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan GIVN.S on Thursday reported core earnings above analysts' expectations for the first half of the year, citing continued price increases and strong performance particularly in its fragrances business.

First-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 6.6% to 763 million Swiss francs ($891.25 million) on a reported basis, ahead of analysts' average forecast of 751 million francs in a poll compiled by the company.

($1 = 0.8561 Swiss francs)

