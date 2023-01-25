Givaudan beats earnings expectations on price increases

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan GIVN.S on Wednesday reported annual earnings above expectations after it successfully passed steep input cost increases on to customers.

Full-year net profit rose 4.2% to 856 million Swiss francs ($927.5 million), compared with analysts' average forecast of 806 million francs in a poll compiled by the company.

($1 = 0.9229 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Jagoda.Darlak@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 40;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.