Givaudan beats earnings expectations on price increases

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

January 25, 2023 — 12:32 am EST

Written by Jagoda Darlak for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan GIVN.S on Wednesday reported annual earnings above expectations after it successfully passed steep input cost increases on to customers.

Full-year net profit rose 4.2% to 856 million Swiss francs ($927.5 million), compared with analysts' average forecast of 806 million francs in a poll compiled by the company.

($1 = 0.9229 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Jagoda.Darlak@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 40;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.