Givaudan: input costs expected to rise 9% in 2022

Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan said on Tuesday it still expects input costs to increase by 9% this year and it will continue to hike prices to compensate for the higher costs, according to slides for its investor day.

The company also confirmed it aims for organic sales growth of 4-5% on a like-for-like basis and free cash flow of at least 12% of sales, both measured as an average over the five-year strategy cycle to 2025, it said in the presentation.

