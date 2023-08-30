Giuliani liable for defaming Georgia election workers, judge rules

Adds detail from filing paragraphs 2-4

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani is liable for defaming two election workers in Georgia, a U.S. judge in Washington said on Wednesday.

Judge Beryl Howell issued the order as a sanction against Giuliani for failing to turn over electronic records sought by the two election workers, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman, in the case.

The judge's order means Giuliani will have to pay damages for spreading false vote-rigging claims against the pair following the 2020 U.S. presidential election. He previously admitted that his statements were false and damaged Moss and Freeman's reputations.

Giuliani will face a civil trial in Washington, D.C. federal court to determine how much he will have to pay.

