Is GitLab Stock a Buy After Lane Generational Initiated a Position Worth $3.95 Million?

Key Points

Lane Generational initiated a new position in GitLab with 182,575 shares acquired.

The quarter-end position value totaled $3.95 million, reflecting the new purchase and share price movement.

This new stake represents 3.15% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Lane Generational LLC reported acquiring 182,575 shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in the first quarter.

The estimated value of the trade was $5.33 million, calculated using the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. At quarter-end, the position was valued at $3.95 million, reflecting both the new stake and changes in the share price over the period.

What else to know

New position: the stake accounts for 3.15% of Lane Generational’s reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: SPIR: $9.51 million (7.6% of AUM) NYSE: AEM: $9.22 million (7.3% of AUM) NYSE: OR: $7.27 million (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: DLO: $6.74 million (5.4% of AUM) NYSE: CDE: $6.59 million (5.2% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, GitLab shares were priced at $22.05, down 58.7% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 85.1 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $22.05 Market capitalization $3.82 billion Revenue (TTM) $955.22 million Net income (TTM) ($55.96 million)

Company snapshot

The company offers a unified DevOps platform, GitLab, enabling organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software, with additional revenue from training and professional services.

It targets software development teams, IT departments, and large enterprises across the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has over 2,300 employees serving a global customer base.

GitLab is a leading provider of DevOps lifecycle software. Its integrated platform streamlines software development and deployment for organizations seeking efficiency and security. The company’s single-application approach enables clients to accelerate innovation and improve visibility across the development process.

What this transaction means for investors

Lane Generational’s first quarter purchase of GitLab stock is a noteworthy event. The boutique investment advisory firm decided to initiate a stake despite shares underperforming the S&P 500. This suggests it is bullish on GitLab.

A confluence of factors contributed to GitLab’s stock price drop. Shares reached a 52-week low of $18.73 in April, as it was hit by Wall Street’s broader sell-off of stocks in the software sector.

In addition, the company forecasted sales for its 2027 fiscal year to come in around $1.1 billion, disappointing investors. While that sum is up from the $955 million produced in fiscal 2026, it’s not the strong 26% year-over-year growth seen last year.

Given these factors, Lane Generational’s buy indicates the firm believes GitLab can bounce back. After all, shares are looking reasonable with a price-to-sales ratio of about five, a substantial improvement over the 16 the stock was at a year ago. This suggests now is a good time to buy shares, if you believe GitLab can continue to grow its business despite the slowdown indicated by its 2027 forecast.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in GitLab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GitLab and Or Royalties. The Motley Fool recommends DLocal and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $7 calls on DLocal and short January 2027 $10 calls on DLocal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.