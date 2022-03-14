Markets
GTLB

GitLab Q4 Results Beat Street View, Outlook Strong; Shares Up 12%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of GitLab Inc. (GTLB) gained over 12% in extended session on Monday after the software company reported a fourth-quarter loss that was narrower than Wall Street estimates. The company also issued an outlook for the first quarter and full year 2023, which is above current estimates.

Fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $45.8 million or $0.32 per share from $120.0 million or $2.31 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, net loss was $23.2 million or $0.16 per share, compared to $24.0 million or $0.46 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a loss of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Revenues for the quarter surged 69% to $77.8 million from $46.1 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $70.29 million for the quarter.

The company said customers with more than $5,000 of ARR increased to 4,593, up 67% from last year, while customers with more than $100,000 of ARR increased to 492, up 74% from a year ago.

"We are seeing continued strong momentum for customers adopting our DevOps platform, as revenue increased 69% year-over-year," said Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab CEO. "This growth was broad-based, driven by strong customer additions across all company sizes.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $77.0 million to $78.0 million and adjusted loss of $0.28 to $0.27 per share. Analysts currently estimate a loss of $0.30 per share and revenues of $72.75 million.

For the full year 2023, the company expects revenues of $385.5 million to $390.5 million and adjusted loss of $1.02 to $0.97 per share. Analysts currently estimate loss of $1.04 per share and revenues of $336.64 million.

GTLB closed Monday's trading at $33.10, down $2.40 or 6.76%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $4.25 or 12.84%, in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GTLB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular