Gitlab put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Gitlab (GTLB) with 2,341 puts trading, or 5x expected. Most active are Nov-24 49.5 puts and 11/1 weekly 61 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.44, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on December 2nd.
