GitLab price target raised to $75 from $62 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on GitLab (GTLB) to $75 from $62 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said its DevSecOps platform continues to gain traction, driven by Advanced-SAST. Baird continues to like the company as DevSecOps/AI leader, with Ultimate/Duo/Dedicated traction, public-sector momentum, and strategic partnerships heading into CY25.
