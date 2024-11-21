GitLab price target raised to $70 from $63 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on GitLab (GTLB) to $70 from $63 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said their checks point to continued robust growth activity for the company, strengthening adoption of its Duo AI product, a strong Fed quarter, and larger deals building in the pipeline alongside increased attach of the Ultimate SKU.
