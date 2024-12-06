GitLab price target raised to $70 from $50 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised the firm’s price target on GitLab (GTLB) to $70 from $50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported a strong quarter in the face of a cautious spending environment for software with healthy results from enterprise customers and further Ultimate adoption, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds however that GitLab’s growth is reasonably priced into the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.