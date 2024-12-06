News & Insights

GitLab price target raised to $70 from $50 at DA Davidson

December 06, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised the firm’s price target on GitLab (GTLB) to $70 from $50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported a strong quarter in the face of a cautious spending environment for software with healthy results from enterprise customers and further Ultimate adoption, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds however that GitLab’s growth is reasonably priced into the stock.

