Gitlab Jumps, Coupa Falls as Stock Markets Remain Turbulent

The stock market has been on pins and needles lately, and Monday didn't bring any relief for hard-hit investors. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to close nearly unchanged on the day, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were both down sharply as rising bond rates, geopolitical concerns, and macroeconomic fears overwhelmed investors. Index Daily Percentage Change Daily Point Change Dow +0.003% +1 S&P 500 (0.74%) (31) Nasdaq (2.04%) (263)

Technology stocks have been under particularly heavy pressure in 2022, but after the market closed, investors got some mixed readings on the health of the sector. Gitlab (NASDAQ: GTLB) managed to post a solid gain in after-hours trading following the release of its latest financial report, but Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) wasn't as fortunate, falling sharply. Let's learn more about what both companies said.

Gitlab sees continued growth

Shares of Gitlab were up nearly 13% in after-hours trading on Monday afternoon. The development and operations software platform specialist reported fourth-quarter financial results that reassured investors that the company remains on the right path.

Gitlab's numbers were solid. Revenue for the quarter jumped 69% year over year to $77.8 million, finishing the 2022 fiscal year with a 66% rise in sales. Gitlab remained unprofitable, but adjusted losses of $0.16 per share for the quarter were only about a third as big as the loss in the year-earlier period. Gitlab finished the fiscal year with adjusted losses of $1.20 per share, down from $2.06 per share in fiscal 2021.

Key metrics looked quite favorable for Gitlab. The company boasted 39 customers producing at least $1 million in annualized recurring revenue, up from just 20 the year earlier. Dollar-based net retention rates weighed in at more than 152% for the quarter, indicating that customers generally stay loyal to Gitlab as they become more familiar with the platform.

Best of all, Gitlab predicted continued growth, including revenue of $385.5 million to $390.5 million for fiscal 2023. That would represent top-line gains of about 54%, and although that would be a slowdown, it's not as big as some of the numbers from other companies that have disappointed investors so much in the recent past. After falling more than 70% since its IPO in October 2021, the results were good enough to justify a bounce for Gitlab.

Coupa can't keep investors satisfied

On the other hand, Coupa Software's shares fell almost 30% in after-hours trading on Monday . The business spending management software specialist's fourth-quarter financial report wasn't able to meet the high expectations of shareholders.

Coupa's fourth-quarter numbers weren't bad, but they didn't match up to what most shareholders looked for from the growth stock. Revenue was up 18% year over year to $193.3 million, with subscription revenue rising 28% from year-ago levels. Billings also rose 18%, but losses widened to $0.19 per share on an adjusted basis. Full-year fiscal 2022 sales were up 34% with the same modest expansion in losses compared to the previous year.

Moreover, Coupa expects continued slow growth in fiscal 2023. Guidance for the year includes revenue projections of $836 million to $840 million, which would represent just 15% to 16% gains on Coupa's top line.

The company does expect to be profitable on an adjusted basis, with earnings of $0.15 to $0.19 per share. However, investors don't seem convinced about Coupa's longer-term prospects to be disruptive. That's a key driver in today's market, and that lack of confidence explains a lot about why Coupa's stock is falling so hard.

10 stocks we like better than GitLab Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GitLab Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Coupa Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.