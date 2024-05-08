GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) closed the most recent trading day at $52.94, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.18%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 10.2% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.22%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of GitLab Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.04, signifying a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $165.66 million, reflecting a 30.56% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $729.36 million. These totals would mark changes of +5% and +25.77%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for GitLab Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GitLab Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, GitLab Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 260.78. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.14.

Meanwhile, GTLB's PEG ratio is currently 10.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

