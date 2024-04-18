GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw GitLab Inc. (GTLB) ending at $52.56, denoting a -1.78% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.22% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.52%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 6.48% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of GitLab Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.04, reflecting a 33.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $165.66 million, up 30.56% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.21 per share and a revenue of $729.36 million, signifying shifts of +5% and +25.77%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for GitLab Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GitLab Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, GitLab Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 261.02. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.98.

We can additionally observe that GTLB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 10.94. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. GTLB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

