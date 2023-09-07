GitLab (GTLB) Posts Loss in Q2, Beats Revenue Estimates

GitLab GTLB reported non-GAAP earnings of 1 cent per share in second-quarter fiscal 2024, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. The company reported a loss of 15 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues of $139.6 million also beat the consensus mark by 7.65% and jumped 38.1% year over year.

Top-Line Details

Subscriptions- self-managed and SaaS (87.5% of total revenues) revenues surged 37.3% year over year to $122.1 million. License- self-managed and other revenues (12.5% of total revenues) soared 44.4% year over year to $17.5 million.



Customers with more than $5K of Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) increased to 7,815, up 33% year over year. Customers with more than $100K of ARR increased to 810, up 37% year over year.



SaaS represents more than 25% of the total ARR.



The Ultimate tier continued to be Gitlab’s fastest growing tier, representing 42% of ARR for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with 39% of ARR in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.



The dollar-based Net Retention Rate was 124% in the reported quarter.



Total Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) grew 37% year over year to $496 million, and current RPO grew 34% to $335 million.

Operating Details

Second-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP gross margin expanded 190 basis points from the year-ago quarter to 91.1%. The year-over-year growth was slightly improved by higher growth in low-margin SaaS revenues.



On a non-GAAP basis, research & development expenses increased 29.7% year over year to $36.5 million. Sales and marketing expenses were up 7.4% to $70.7 million. General and administrative expenses rose 5% to $24.2 million in the reported quarter.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating loss was $4.3 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of $27.0 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Jul 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $986.2 million.

Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, GitLab expects revenues between $140 million and $141 million, indicating a growth rate of 24% to 25% year over year.



Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be $6-$5 million for the fiscal third quarter. Loss is expected between 2 cents per share and 1 cent.



For fiscal 2024, GitLab expects revenues between $555 million and $557 million.



Non-GAAP operating loss is expected in the range of $33-$30 million for the fiscal year. Loss is expected between 8 cents and 5 cents.

