GITLAB Earnings Preview: Recent $GTLB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GITLAB ($GTLB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $217,424,454 and earnings of $0.15 per share.

GITLAB Insider Trading Activity

GITLAB insiders have traded $GTLB stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 52 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 700,663 shares for an estimated $40,716,693 .

. SYTSE SIJBRANDIJ (Executive Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 525,200 shares for an estimated $29,530,916 .

. SUSAN L BOSTROM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $4,404,200 .

. BRIAN G ROBINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $4,333,373 .

. ROBIN SCHULMAN (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 38,079 shares for an estimated $2,389,324 .

. KAREN BLASING has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 29,250 shares for an estimated $1,712,531.

GITLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 269 institutional investors add shares of GITLAB stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GITLAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTLB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

