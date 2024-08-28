GitLab Down 25.3% YTD: How Should Investors Play the GTLB Stock?

GitLab GTLB shares have plunged 25.3% year to date (YTD), underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 21.7% and the Zacks Internet Software industry’s return of 14.5%.



The underperformance in GitLab shares can be attributed to modest top-line growth expectations in fiscal 2025 due to the challenging macroeconomic environment. It also includes a $4 million headwind related to GTLB’s stand-alone selling price analysis.



Although the latest products like GitLab Duo and GitLab Duo Pro bode well for GTLB’s prospects, meaningful contribution is expected to take some time amid stiff competition.



Hence, a dip in GTLB’s share price brings this question into investors’ minds - is it the right time to jump into the stock or should we wait for a better entry point?

YTD Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strong Portfolio Boosts GitLab Stocks Prospects



GitLab’s total addressable market is estimated to be $40 billion. It has been winning accolades due to a robust pipeline. Gartner, in its 2024 Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assiatants, put GitLab in the Leader quadrant.



GitLab is leveraging AI to boost the potency of its portfolio. It has introduced AI throughout the entire software development cycle that improves productivity and security without sacrificing speed. Customers are fast adopting its AI offerings Gitlab Duo and GitLab Duo Pro.



The company recently strengthened its portfolio with the launch of the GitLab Duo Enterprise add-on, which is charged at $39 per user per month for Ultimate customers. Ultimate accounted for 46% of GitLab’s total Annual Run Rate.



GitLab’s prospects ride on an expanding clientele, driven by the strong adoption of its DevSecOps platform. Its strong partner base, which includes cloud service platforms like Alphabet GOOGL and Amazon AMZN, is helping the company rapidly expand its footprint among large enterprise customers.

Expanding Clientele Aids GTLB’s Top Line



GitLab has more than 30 million registered users on its platform. More than 50% of Fortune 100 are GitLab customers.



Customers with more than $5K of Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) increased 21% year over year to 8,976 in first-quarter fiscal 2025. Customers with more than $100K of ARR jumped 35% year over year to 1,025. Moreover, the dollar-based Net Retention Rate was 129% in the reported quarter.



GitLab’s robust portfolio has been driving clientele expansion. Enterprises, including NVIDIA NVDA and Google Cloud, have adopted GitLab’s solutions to accelerate AI development and streamline security.



NVIDIA chose GitLab Geo to address scalability and security concerns. It lets NVIDIA's remote teams work more efficiently and effectively by shortening the time taken to clone and manage projects.



GitLab and Alphabet have collaborated to integrate GitLab’s unique capabilities within Google Cloud. The collaboration combined GitLab’s source code management, planning, CI/CD workflow, enhanced security and compliance capabilities with Google's Cloud console and Artifact Registry’s single data plane. This integration is currently in public beta.

GTLB’s Earnings Estimate Shows Upward Trend



For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, GitLab expects revenues between $176 million and $177 million, indicating a growth rate of 26-27% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second quarter revenues is pegged at $176.48 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 26.44%.



GTLB expects non-GAAP earnings between 9 cents and 10 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 10 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 60 days.



For fiscal 2025, GitLab expects revenues between $733 million and $737 million, indicating a growth rate of 26-27% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $735.26 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 26.79%.



GitLab Inc. Price and Consensus

GitLab Inc. price-consensus-chart | GitLab Inc. Quote

GTLB expects non-GAAP earnings between 34 cents and 37 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, up a couple of cents over the past 30 days.

GitLab Shares Overvalued



GTLB stock is overvalued at this moment, as suggested by the Value Score of F.



GitLab stock is trading at a significant premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S) of 8.93X compared with the Zacks Internet Software industry’s 2.56X.

P/S Ratio (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Technical indicator is bearish for GitLab as the shares trade below the 50-day moving average, which indicates downward momentum.

GTLB Shares Trade Below 50-Day SMA



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Investors Should Do With GTLB Stock



GitLab’s strong portfolio and expanding partner base are noteworthy. Hence, investors who already own the stock may expect the company's growth prospects to be rewarding over the long term.



GitLab currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.