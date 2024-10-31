Gitlab call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Gitlab (GTLB) with 4,200 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 8 points to 55.10%. Nov-24 55 calls and 11/1 weekly 54 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.18. Earnings are expected on December 2nd.
