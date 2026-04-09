GitLab (BIT:1GTLB) Price Target Decreased by 22.88% to 33.87

The average one-year price target for GitLab (BIT:1GTLB) has been revised to €33.87 / share. This is a decrease of 22.88% from the prior estimate of €43.91 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €22.90 to a high of €59.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.78% from the latest reported closing price of €20.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in GitLab. This is an decrease of 296 owner(s) or 40.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GTLB is 0.29%, an increase of 17.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.44% to 130,716K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 7,702K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,208K shares , representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GTLB by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 5,974K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,155K shares , representing an increase of 47.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GTLB by 37.41% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 5,433K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 627K shares , representing an increase of 88.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GTLB by 490.18% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 4,289K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,466K shares , representing a decrease of 50.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GTLB by 21.50% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,157K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,581K shares , representing a decrease of 10.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GTLB by 23.86% over the last quarter.

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