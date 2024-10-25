News & Insights

Gitennes Exploration Welcomes New Board Member

Gitennes Exploration (TSE:GIT) has released an update.

Gitennes Exploration Inc. announced changes to its Board of Directors with the appointment of Mr. Mansoor Jan Niazi, an experienced mining and capital markets professional, replacing Stu Ross. This strategic move aligns with the company’s focus on advancing its mineral properties, including nickel, niobium, and tantalum exploration in Quebec.

