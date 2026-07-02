GIS Q4 Earnings Call Focuses on Growth Reset, Cost Cuts

General Mills, Inc. GIS used its fourth-quarter call to argue that fiscal 2026 was a reset year, not an endpoint. Management said pricing work is largely complete, and fiscal 2027 will shift toward innovation, renovation and sharper brand execution.

That message came with a more aggressive productivity plan. Executives paired a modest organic sales outlook with a new $3 billion cumulative cost-savings target through fiscal 2030, framing efficiency as the funding source for both growth investment and margin protection.

GIS Shifts From Pricing to Innovation

Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harmening said the company entered fiscal 2026 focused on restoring competitiveness through base pricing. On the call, he described that work as largely finished and said the next step is to make the rest of General Mills’ marketing and product activity work harder.

Harmening tied the fiscal 2027 playbook to product benefits consumers are willing to pay for, including protein, fiber, bold flavors and indulgence. He cited Cheerios, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs and Annie’s as brands where the company sees room to improve remarkability and mix.

The shift matters because management is not counting on a better consumer backdrop to do the heavy lifting. Executives repeatedly said growth improvement should come from company-controlled levers rather than a rebound in categories.

General Mills Sees a Tough Consumer Holding On

Dana McNabb, COO and group president of North America Retail and North America Pet, said the company expects shoppers to remain pressured in fiscal 2027. She said consumers are buying more on promotion, making channel and pack-size tradeoffs, and keeping value at the center of purchase decisions.

McNabb added that categories slowed by about one point exiting the fourth quarter, and management is not assuming that trend reverses soon. Instead, the company is trying to pair better shelf pricing with premium benefits that can still command spending.

That backdrop helps explain the company’s fiscal 2027 guidance. General Mills expects organic net sales to range from down 1.5% to up 0.5%, with adjusted operating profit down 13% to down 8% in constant currency and adjusted EPS of $3.00 to $3.20.

GIS Keeps Totino’s and Pet in Focus

Analyst questions repeatedly returned to market share, and management did not dodge the weak spots. Harmening said Totino’s was a bigger issue than Wilderness dog feeding because of its size, while McNabb said Totino’s suffered from poor execution on price-pack architecture and insufficient innovation.

Management pointed to early fixes, including stronger merchandising, new frozen snack launches and better product architecture. McNabb said June trends had already improved in hot snacks and pizza, though she stopped short of calling four weeks a durable trend.

In Pet, the issue was less consumption than inventory flow. McNabb said channel sales were up 1% for the year, but organic sales lagged because faster-growing customers such as e-commerce and mass carry less inventory, and she said a low-single-digit inventory headwind is built into fiscal 2027 assumptions.

General Mills Pairs Savings With Reinvestment

The biggest new strategic number from the call was the $3 billion cost-savings target through fiscal 2030. About $2 billion is expected from Holistic Margin Management, while the remaining $1 billion is tied to transformation and other efficiency work.

McNabb said the supply chain is a particular focus, arguing it was built for a different operating environment and now needs more speed and packaging flexibility. Management said details are still in early design, but the fiscal 2027 savings goal is at least $750 million.

Chief financial officer Kofi Bruce said HMM is meant to fund reinvestment into product and marketing, not just protect margins. That framing makes the productivity push central to the growth plan rather than a separate cost-cutting story.

GIS Delivers a Beat, but GAAP Was Distorted

For the quarter, General Mills reported adjusted EPS of $0.95 and revenue of $4.61 billion. That topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 and $4.6 billion, respectively, with EPS surprise of 15.9% and revenue surprise of 0.1%.

General Mills, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

General Mills, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | General Mills, Inc. Quote

Those adjusted results aligned with management’s own expectations, but GAAP figures were heavily distorted. The company posted a loss per share of $3.74, driven by $1.8 billion in goodwill and brand impairment charges and a roughly $1.0 billion valuation loss tied to the planned sale of the Brazil business.

That split between adjusted and reported results shaped the tone of the call. Executives spent little time defending the quarter itself and much more time arguing that the underlying business, especially pricing, household penetration and base volume, is on firmer footing entering fiscal 2027.

General Mills Leaves a Measured But Assertive Tone

The closing message from management was disciplined rather than upbeat. Harmening said the company is on a path to restore profitable growth, but the near-term setup still includes inflation, lapping the 53rd week and divestiture-related headwinds.

Even so, executives sounded more assertive in Q&A than in the headline numbers. Their stance was that fiscal 2027 improvement depends on better execution, better innovation and better mix, not relief from the consumer environment.

Zacks Signals Remain Cautious on GIS

GIS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), alongside a Value Score of A, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of D. Under Zacks’ framework, Style Scores work best as a complement to the Zacks Rank, and stronger combinations are generally Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) stocks with A or B style grades. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

That leaves a mixed signal. The value profile stands out, but Zacks’ own guidance says investors should not buy stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or #5 (Strong Sell) even if some Style Scores are favorable, and the rank can change as estimate revisions move after the quarter.







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