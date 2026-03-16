GIS Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Essential Insights for Investors

General Mills, Inc. GIS is likely to register a decrease in the top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on March 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.49 billion, implying an 7.2% drop from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has moved down 5 cents in the past 30 days to 77 cents per share, which indicates a slump of 23% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. GIS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.9%, on average.

General Mills, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

General Mills, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | General Mills, Inc. Quote

Things to Know Ahead of GIS’ Upcoming Results

General Mills has been operating in a challenging consumer environment, with many shoppers remaining financially stretched and increasingly responding to promotions and discounts. This dynamic has been keeping competitive intensity elevated across key packaged food categories and continuing to influence purchasing behavior, suggesting that the company’s upcoming results are likely to remain under pressure.



On its second-quarterearnings call management indicated that third-quarter results are likely to remain pressured due to the impact of divestitures, continued investments behind its remarkability initiatives and unfavorable trade expense timing. These factors are expected to have weighed on the company’s performance, keeping financial metrics under pressure in the quarter to be reported.



At the same time, input cost inflation and tariff-related pressures are expected to have persisted. Our model suggests a 180-basis-point contraction in General Mills’ adjusted gross margin in the quarter to be reported.



However, the company’s strategic focus has been centered on rebuilding volume-driven growth, even as near-term results remain soft. Management has been prioritizing investments in pricing, product innovation and brand building under its Remarkable Experience Framework, which is aimed at improving competitiveness and restoring sustainable organic sales momentum.

Earnings Whispers for GIS

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for General Mills this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



General Mills has a Zacks Rank #4 and an Earnings ESP of -3.45% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



The Hershey Company HSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.92% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $3 billion, which calls for 7.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $2.05, which implies a 1.9% decrease year over year. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 17.2%, on average.



Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conagra Brands’ upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $2.77 billion. The figure calls for a decrease of 2.6% from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conagra Brands’ quarterly earnings per share is pegged at 40 cents, indicating a 21.6% decrease from the year-ago period. CAG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.72% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s upcoming quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.12 billion. The figure implies a 14.9% decrease from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.79, indicating a 7.3% fall from the year-ago period figure. KMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.9%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.