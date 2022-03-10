GIS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.89, changing hands as low as $62.50 per share. General Mills Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GIS's low point in its 52 week range is $56.67 per share, with $69.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.01. The GIS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

