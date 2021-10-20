Girard resigns as CEO of French IT firm Atos

Oct 20 (Reuters) - French IT consulting group Atos ATOS.PA said on Wednesday Chief Executive Elie Girard had resigned as part of the recent transformation of the group.

The Paris-based firm, which plans to gradually dispose of non-core assets and seek partners for classic infrastructure activities, said Girard would be replaced by Rodolphe Belmer, whose term of office would begin on Jan. 20, 2022, at the latest. Belmer has been CEO of Eutelsat ETL.PA since 2015.

Effective Monday, Oct. 25, Pierre Barnabe and Adrian Gregory would be appointed acting co-chief executive officers until Belmer starts, the company said.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski and Juliette Portala in Gdansk; editing by David Evans)

