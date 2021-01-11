Markets

GIP Reaches Agreement To Buy Signature Aviation For About $4.63 Bln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GIP IV Hancock Bidco, L.P., an entity controlled by Global Infrastructure Partners, said that it has reached agreement to buy Signature Aviation plc. (SIG.L) for US$5.50 per share in cash, valuing the U.K. aviation-support-services company at US$4.626 billion.

The GBP equivalent value of the acquisition price based on the announcement exchange rate, being 405 pence represents a premium of about 51 per cent to the closing price per signature share of 268 pence on 16 December 2020.

The Acquisition is expected to become Effective during the second quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, Blackstone and Bill Gates' Cascade Investment was in advanced discussions with Signature Aviation in respect of the joint offer proposal, which would involve a cash offer of $5.17 per share, Blackstone said on Friday.

Blackstone then said Signature confirmed that it supports the joint offer or status of Blackstone and Cascade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular