GIP in talks over MSC investment in train operator Italo - papers

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is in exploratory talks with Italian shipping group MSC for a possible investment in GIP's railway operator Italo, two Italian newspapers reported on Saturday.

The infrastructure fund bought Italo, which runs the popular Rome-Milan route among others, for around 2 billion euros ($1.94 billion) back in 2018 but talks of a possible sale of the high-speed rail operator have emerged in recent months.

Both MSC and GIP said that as a policy the companies did not comment on media or market speculation.

La Stampa newspaper, citing "financial sources", said GIP was considering the creation of an investment vehicle in which the fund could reinvest half of the resources while the other half would be borne by MSC, controlled by the Aponte family.

The deal would value Italo at 4 billion euros excluding debt, the paper said.

Il Sole 24 Ore also reported news of the talks.

A potential deal could see Italo expand in the freight transport sector, but the feasibility and growth potential of such an endeavour was still being analysed, the papers added.

Sources have previously told Reuters that GIP was interested in selling Italo, but the plan had been put on hold because of market turbulence on the back of the Ukraine war and the government change in Italy following elections on Sept. 25.

