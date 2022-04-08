Gip, Brookfield not contemplating any "hostile" move on Atlantia - sources

MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - Investment funds Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield are not contemplating any "hostile" move on Italy's road and airport operator Atlantia ATL.MI, two sources said on Friday.

GIP and Brookfield are in wait-and-see mode but there are no plans at present to launch any hostile bid, one of the sources said.

