Gip, Brookfield not contemplating any "hostile" move on Atlantia - sources

Contributor
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Investment funds Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield are not contemplating any "hostile" move on Italy's road and airport operator Atlantia, two sources said on Friday.

MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - Investment funds Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield are not contemplating any "hostile" move on Italy's road and airport operator Atlantia ATL.MI, two sources said on Friday.

GIP and Brookfield are in wait-and-see mode but there are no plans at present to launch any hostile bid, one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters