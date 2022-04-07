US Markets
GIP, Brookfield made non-binding proposal for Italy's Atlantia on March 30

Contributor
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Infrastructure said they had met with the main shareholder of Italy's Atlantia and made a preliminary non-binding proposal for a possible acquisition of the infrastructure group.

In a statement on Thursday the two funds said they had met with the Benetton family's Edizione on March 3 and 23 and tabled the proposal on March 30.

They said they had an exclusive agreement with ACS ACS.MC under which the Spanish construction company could acquire a majority stake in Atlantia’s toll road concessions if any offer was completed.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

