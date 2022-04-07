GIP, Brookfield made bid approach for Italy's Atlantia last week

Adds Atlantia shares, context

MILAN, April 7 (Reuters) - Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Infrastructure pitched a possible takeover of Italian road and airport operator Atlantia ATL.MI last week after meetings with its main shareholder, the two funds said on Thursday.

Atlantia, which has a market capitalisation of around 16 billion euros ($17.5 billion), now finds itself in the middle of a potential bidding war also involving the Benetton family and Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid soccer club.

The two funds confirmed they had met with the Benetton family's Edizione on March 3 and 23 and presented the proposal to Edizione on March 30. Edizione owns 33% of Atlantia.

The funds have an agreement with Perez's ACS ACS.MC under which the Spanish construction company could acquire a majority stake in Atlantia's toll road concessions if any offer was completed, they added.

But the Benetton family, investment fund Blackstone and other long-time Atlantia investors such as Italian banking foundation CRT are studying a counter-move to buy the company, three sources with knowledge of the matter said late on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9163 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia and David Evans)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.