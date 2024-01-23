Giorgio Armani shows shimmery gowns on haute couture runway in Paris

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italian designer Giorgio Armani took a shimmery haute couture lineup to a Paris runway on Tuesday, showing slim trouser ensembles and full skirted gowns in pastel hues.

His Armani Prive spring summer collection drew crowds to the show venue, the Palais de Tokyo, as onlookers gathered to catch the arrivals of celebrities including actors Glenn Close, Gwyneth Paltrow and Juliette Binoche.

Models moved slowly down the slim runway parading bustier gowns with piles of ruffles, tapered trousers paired with silky, collarless vests and sheer tops decorated with ornate embroidered flower patterns.

Accessories included looping necklaces and earrings made of beads, as well as round, pleated hats set atop the head at an angle, forming a broad halo. Some models carried small, dangling purses, while other grasped clutches.

When the show ended, the room went dark, and the Italian designer emerged into the spotlight, offering a nod and a wave to the applauding audience.

Armani, 89, is also CEO of his company, that he set up with his late partner in the 1970s.

The Paris spring/summer haute couture shows run to Jan. 25, featuring big name labels including Chanel and LVMH-owned LVMH.PAChristian Dior and Fendi as well as Imane Ayissi, Rahul Mishra and Stephane Rolland.

