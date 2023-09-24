News & Insights

Giorgio Armani offers soft, fluid looks at Milan Fashion Week

September 24, 2023 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin and Marie-Louise Gumuchian for Reuters ->

MILAN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Italian designer Giorgio Armani presented soft, fluid looks at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday, offering plenty of lightness and shimmer for women's wardrobes next summer.

The 89-year-old fashion veteran opened the show, called "Vibes", with a champagne satin jacket and satin grey trousers. Several outfits with the same colour combination followed - cropped shirts, jackets and strapless dresses over trousers.

Satin trousers featured heavily in the Spring/Summer 2024 line, often paired with sheer blouses, light jackets and sparkling tops.

Wave patterns adorned jackets, belts and shaped crop tops as well as buttons.

"Vibrations - that means colours, movement, a structure that moves on the body, that's the inspiration,″ Armani told reporters backstage.

For the evening, there were plenty of shimmering looks - sparkling tops, skirts and trousers, the last of which were white.

Models, whose hair was styled wavy, clutched small sparkling bags and wore flat shoes.

The colours shifted from champagne and grey to blues, greens and pale pinks.

Armani presented the latest collection for his second line, Emporio Armani, on Thursday.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by David Holmes)

