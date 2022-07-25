Markets

Ginkgo To Enter Platform Collaboration With Bayer To Advance Agricultural Biological Programs

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) has signed a definitive agreement for the previously announced transaction with Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) to build agricultural biologicals R&D platform capabilities. Ginkgo will acquire Bayer's West Sacramento Biologics Research & Development site, team, and internal discovery and lead optimization platform for approximately $83.0 million in consideration. Ginkgo will also integrate the R&D platform assets from Joyn Bio, a joint-venture between Ginkgo and Leaps by Bayer.

As part of a three-year partnership, Ginkgo will provide research services to Bayer in the field of agricultural biologicals with the potential to earn downstream value in the form of royalties on net sales from products developed under the partnership.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DNA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular