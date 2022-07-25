Ginkgo Bioworks To Acquire Zymergen In All-stock Deal

(RTTNews) - Cell programming firm Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) and biotechnology company Zymergen, Inc. (ZY) announced Monday they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Ginkgo will acquire Zymergen in an all-stock transaction that values Zymergen at an approximately $300 million market capitalization.

Under the terms of the agreement, which have been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, Zymergen stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.9179 Ginkgo shares for each Zymergen share, representing 5.25% pro forma ownership of Ginkgo following the transaction.

The acquisition is expected to significantly enhance Ginkgo's platform by integrating strong automation and software capabilities as well as a wealth of experience across diverse biological engineering approaches.

This transaction brings together two highly complementary organizations that share the vision that biology can transform a wide range of industries including manufacturing, agriculture, and medicine.

Ginkgo plans to integrate Zymergen's core automation and software technologies for scaling strain engineering capacity into its Foundry, including Zymergen's machine learning and data science tools for exploring known and unknown genetic design space.

Ginkgo customers will also benefit from the expansion of Ginkgo's library of biological assets (Codebase) following the transaction.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval by Zymergen's stockholders, receipt of regulatory approvals, and satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions.

