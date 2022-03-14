Ginkgo Bioworks To Acquire FGen AG For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced Monday that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire FGen AG, a Swiss company specializing in strain development and optimization.

FGen has developed an ultra-high-throughput (uHT) screening platform built on nanoliter reactor technology.

Ginkgo believes that FGen's technology will significantly enhance Ginkgo's cell screening capabilities and enable Ginkgo to explore wider expanses of genetic opportunity space, increasing the likelihood of finding enzymes, pathways, and strains or cell lines that perform to diverse product specifications.

Ginkgo and FGen plan to close the transaction promptly. Post-closing, Ginkgo expects that the integration of FGen's platform can greatly increase the capacity of Ginkgo's Design-Build-Test-Learn strain development engine, a foundation of Ginkgo's technology stack.

Under the terms of the transaction, FGen will receive upfront payment and additional contingent consideration related to, among other things, the successful integration and deployment of the FGen technology across Ginkgo programs.

