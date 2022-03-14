Markets
DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks To Acquire FGen AG For Undisclosed Terms

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced Monday that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire FGen AG, a Swiss company specializing in strain development and optimization.

FGen has developed an ultra-high-throughput (uHT) screening platform built on nanoliter reactor technology.

Ginkgo believes that FGen's technology will significantly enhance Ginkgo's cell screening capabilities and enable Ginkgo to explore wider expanses of genetic opportunity space, increasing the likelihood of finding enzymes, pathways, and strains or cell lines that perform to diverse product specifications.

Ginkgo and FGen plan to close the transaction promptly. Post-closing, Ginkgo expects that the integration of FGen's platform can greatly increase the capacity of Ginkgo's Design-Build-Test-Learn strain development engine, a foundation of Ginkgo's technology stack.

Post-closing, Ginkgo expects that the integration of FGen's platform can greatly increase the capacity of Ginkgo's Design-Build-Test-Learn strain development engine, a foundation of Ginkgo's technology stack.

Under the terms of the transaction, FGen will receive upfront payment and additional contingent consideration related to, among other things, the successful integration and deployment of the FGen technology across Ginkgo programs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DNA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular